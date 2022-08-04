If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged by around eight per cent over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Many dogs need plenty of attention to keep their coats in good order – with daily brushing an essential and regular visits to a professional groomer important to keep them in tip-top condition.

But others need little more than an occasional bath to keep them looking beautiful – saving you time and money. Here are 10 of the dogs that need the least amount of grooming, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Beagle Originally bred for hunting hare, the Beagle needs very little grooming to keep them neat and tidy. They do shed hair, but a weekly brush is usually more than enough when it comes to pampering. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Great Dane Given their enormous size, it's fortunate that they don't need much grooming - it would be a full time job. Their short coats require minimal attention - just the occasional brush. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Dobermann While large Dobermanns, also known as Doberman Pinschers, may cost you more than other dogs when it comes to pet food, they'll not require the services of a groomer. A weekly brush will get rid of any loose hair and that's all they need to maintain a healthy and shiny coat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Boxer Boxers are a working dog breed originally from Germany. They have very short, thin coats that require little more than an occasional bath. Brushing is purely optional. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales