Pet ownership has soared over the global pandemic, with an estimated 11 per cent of UK homes having taken on new animals each year.

Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA) chiefs say this means that the UK now has 17 million pet-owning homes, with the majority owning either a cat or a dog – or both.

There are now around 12million pet cats in the UK, with a whole range of breeds prized by feline fans.

But some cats are more in demand than others, and due to inceased demand prices have soared over the last couple of years.

Here are the 10 most expense breeds according to www.pets4homes.co.uk.

Lykoi The Lykoi is the UK's most expensive cat, costing around £1,300 for a kitten. A relatively recent mutation from a Domestic Shorthair cat, fans of the breed say it looks like the popular perception of a werewolf.

British Longhair A cat that looks like a teddy bear, a British Longhair kitten will cost you around £1,175. They are sweet tempered and make great family pets.

Bengal An striking Bengal is a breed created from hybrids of the spotted Egyptian Mau and the Asian Leopard Cat. A Bengal kitten will cost around £1,060, making it the UK's third most expensive cat.

Maine Coon Priced at around £1,040 for a kitten, the fourth most expensive UK cat is skilled hunter the Maine Coon. This distinctive cat is one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, where it is the official state cat of Maine.