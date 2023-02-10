These breeds of pup are known to get on particularly well with youngsters, making them the family-friendly dog choice.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.

Here, according to the American Kennel Club, are the dog breeds that should be at the top of your wish list if you have children.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

READ MORE

1 . Labrador Retriever Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Beagle A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Golden Retriever Another gundog famed for its placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Brussels Griffon Ideal for families with less room at home, the Brussels Griffon is a small, child-friendly breed with a great sense of humour and happy to live in a flat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales