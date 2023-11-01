News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
These are the world's fastest breeds of dog.These are the world's fastest breeds of dog.
These are the world's fastest breeds of dog.

World's Fastest Dogs: Here are the 12 quickest breeds of adorable dog - and their top speeds 🐕

If you can keep up with these lightning quick dog breeds you’ll be doing well,

By David Hepburn
Published 5th Aug 2021, 16:30 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you want a pup that will do two laps of the park before more of its canine friends have done one, there are a few dogs you should have at the top of your list.

Here are 12 of the fastest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

These are 10 breeds of dog perfect for those struggling with anxiety

These are 10 of the best breeds for dog owners who live alone

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are the 10 best adorable breeds of dog to choose if you have young children

One of the most ancient breeds of dog, the Saluki is thought to date back to ancient Egypt. With a top speed of 42mph they are the second fastest dog breed.

1. Saluki

One of the most ancient breeds of dog, the Saluki is thought to date back to ancient Egypt. With a top speed of 42mph they are the second fastest dog breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
It probably comes as no surprise that the fastest breed of all is the Greyhound. They are born to run, although are surprisingly lazy the rest of the time, and have an incredible top speed of 45mph.

2. Greyhound

It probably comes as no surprise that the fastest breed of all is the Greyhound. They are born to run, although are surprisingly lazy the rest of the time, and have an incredible top speed of 45mph. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The other dog that can register up to 40mph on the canine speedometer is the Vizla. If this Hungarian breed doesn't get plenty of exercise it can become destructive.

3. Vizsla

The other dog that can register up to 40mph on the canine speedometer is the Vizla. If this Hungarian breed doesn't get plenty of exercise it can become destructive. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
In joint bronze medal position for quickest canine is the Afghan Hound. At top speed they are a blur of fur, running at 40mph.

4. Afghan Hound

In joint bronze medal position for quickest canine is the Afghan Hound. At top speed they are a blur of fur, running at 40mph. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PuppiesDogsDog owners