Kirkcaldy based The Yard is once again offering bookable sessions to new and existing members on Saturdays and Sundays (10.30-12.30 and 1.45-3.45pm).

Operating from the Argos Centre, Appin Crescent, the charity has been offering creative and adventurous play for disabled children and their families since 2016.

Before its launch, families from across Fife faced regular trips to Edinburgh to use its purpose-built facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yard in Kirkcaldy.

In line with Scottish Government advice, it is encouraging all visitors to wear a covering and for all parents and carers to maintain the two metre social distancing rule.

Helen Bonnar, play team leader said, “We are absolutely delighted to see our families again, and some new faces.

“Lockdown was extremely difficult for families with a disabled child so parents are thrilled and relieved to be back in the building, to see their child playing with others and to spend time with other parents again.

“There are some safety restrictions in place but we are doing our best to ensure that families still have a brilliant time when they come here.

“We’re encouraging children to play outside where possible, with a climbing frame, lots of messy play, sandpit, mud kitchen and art activities, not to mention Lego, Duplo, trains and cars!”

For more information on attending The Yard in Kirkcaldy, email [email protected] or visit http://www.theyardscotland.org.uk.www.theyardscotland.org.uk.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.