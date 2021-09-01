The organisation believes that all children deserve to flourish, and aims to be there for them, helping transform their lives for the better.

Its services are tailored to help each of them to be the very best they can be, and support them to overcome significant challenges growing up in, and leaving, care, living with a disability and dealing with the impact of drugs and alcohol on family life.

Charlie Allan and Marc Blyth who participated in Aberlour Children's Charity's inaugural Aberlour Big Cycle event . Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The charity also offers support at the earliest opportunity to give children the best possible start in life.

The event was open to everyone, from beginners to experienced cyclists, to choose one of three routes – 5k, 20k or 45k, with cyclists able to enjoy the beautiful Fife countryside knowing that they were helping vulnerable children.

Marc Blyth, a lead education co-ordinator with Aberlour, said: “With the pretty terrible last year that we have had, we’re trying to raise some money and awareness for families who are struggling financially.

"When people think of families needing support they think of food and clothing, but not a lot of people realise that they also suffer from various other problems such as digital poverty.

"We are also trying to remove the stigma that surrounds children’s homes and children who are in care. There are a lot of stereotypes - many people comment but aren’t aware of what it is really like.

"These kids need the same opportunities as everyone else.”

Marc said that although the final total has yet to be confirmed, people had been generous, and that the response from all who took part was positive.

"We are still counting the money raised, but I must admit that people have been very generous,” he said.

"A lot of people took part and everyone I spoke to thoroughly enjoyed the event – the plan is to hold a yearly cycle event or some other outdoor event as it links in to our commitment to health and well-being.”

