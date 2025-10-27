The event takes place in November (Pic: Fife coffee morning invite to mark Adoption Week)

Adoption Week 2025 is being marked with an event in Fife.

The coffee morning takes place at Lochgelly Centre on Wednesday, November 5 from 10:00am to 1:00pm to celebrate and ask questions about adoption.

Fife Council's permanence resource team, along with current adopters, adoptees and birth families. are holding the event to mark national Adoption Week.

People can pop in for a cuppa and cake to learn all about what it is like adopting a child with Fife Council as an adoption agency, the process, how it positively affects children and young people, and the support available.

Offering a child a home for life is one of the biggest and most life-changing decisions you can make, and, by choosing to adopt, you are offering a child a stable, secure and loving permanent home.

Euan Kelso, team manager, said: "For many children, adoption remains the best option for meeting their needs. In Fife we want to make sure that adopted children and young people are loved and provided with the stability and nurture they need to thrive into adulthood.

“At our most recent prep group, we welcomed five prospective adoptive households, which is brilliant, and, we’ve already got potential adopters signed up for our next one in early 2026.

"This coffee morning is a great place for anyone considering adopting a child to understand more about the process, meet people who have been through the whole journey, and meet some of our Team. We want to answer your questions about adopting with Fife Council and celebrate adoptions stories. We'd love to see you there."