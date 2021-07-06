Fife joins pilot project to recruit childminders to help parents back into work

The region is one of five area running the pilot project on the back of £250,000 funding from the ‘Access to Childminding’ (A2C) received from the Scottish Government.

The project aims to help increase household income and families will benefit from high-quality, flexible childcare provided locally.

In turn, it can help childminders to increase their business sustainability by providing access to new families who may have been unaware of how flexible childminding can support their family life.

Fife is part of new pilot project

It is being led by the Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA) which is seeking around 100 childminders across the five pilot areas to take part.

Anna Mardani, a professional childminder from Kelty, who is taking part, said: “I know that finding affordable, high quality childcare locally can be difficult– especially for families who need flexible before and after school care which fits around their working day.

“A2C was really great way for me to help parents who are finding childcare a barrier to getting back into work.”

She added: “Other childminders in Fife who might be interested in putting themselves forward should go for it! I found the process of signing up to take part really easy and there wasn’t too much paperwork, which was great.”

Childminders, parents and referral agencies interested in finding out more can visit www.childminding.org/access-to-childminding or email [email protected]

