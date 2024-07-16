Parents in Fife could be eligible for financial help with school clothing and shoes as youngsters prepare to head back to the classroom.

National advice agency Advice Direct Scotland is urging households to check before schools return from the summer holidays next month.Local authorities across Scotland provide clothing grants to families receiving qualifying benefits. In Fife it’s £130 for primary schools and £160 for secondaries.Grants are paid directly into recipients’ bank accounts, but those without an account can discuss other payment options. Some families will have their award automatically renewed if they previously applied successfully.Advice Direct Scotland is urging those who may have started claiming benefits over the holidays due to a change in circumstances to take action. Additionally, families with a child starting school for the first time or who have recently moved to a different council area are encouraged to check their eligibility.Advice Direct Scotland is also reminding families to check whether they qualify for the Scottish Government’s Best Start Grant School Age Payment, worth £314.45. This can help with the costs of preparing for school when a child is first old enough to start P1. For assistance with any applications, you can contact the team on 0808 800 9060 or through www.advice.scot.Conor Forbes, policy director, said: Help is available, so we urge anyone who might benefit from a clothing grant to make sure they know how to apply and when the relevant deadlines are. Eligibility and the amount you will receive varies depending on which local authority area you live in, and this is something we can help you understand.”