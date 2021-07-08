Some of the fun activities your children can enjoy over the summer holidays.

Fife school holidays: 10 sporty summer activities for your children to enjoy

As we come towards the end of the second week of the school summer holidays, here are a few ways to keep your kids entertained and fit.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:06 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:07 pm

It can be hard to get your children off the couch over the summer break – and to keep boredom at bay with all the extra spare time to fill.

With foreign jaunts still largely off the cards, and coronavirus restrictions still limiting holiday activities, it’s important to find ways to keep youngsters active.

Luckily in Fife there are plenty of sporty choices – many of which are relatively inexpensive, or even free, to choose from.

Here are 10 active ideas for your children to enjoy this summer.

1. Get on your bike

Lochore Meadows mountain bike trails, near Lochgelly, have some of the finest tracks in the country for all abilities. There's also bike hire, instruction and a bike club if you'd like to ride with others.

2. Unleash your inner William Tell

Family-run Cluny Activities, near Kirkcaldy, offer fun archery classes, with no prior experience required, for children over the age of 10.

3. Take to the saddle

Try out hourse riding at Barbarafield Riding School, near Cupar, who have classes for children from the age of five.

4. Take on a mountainous putting challenge

The Himalayas is a world-famous putting green in St Andrews, between the Old Couse and West Sands. Take on the fearsome slopes for just £4.

Photo: St Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club

