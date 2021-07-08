It can be hard to get your children off the couch over the summer break – and to keep boredom at bay with all the extra spare time to fill.

With foreign jaunts still largely off the cards, and coronavirus restrictions still limiting holiday activities, it’s important to find ways to keep youngsters active.

Luckily in Fife there are plenty of sporty choices – many of which are relatively inexpensive, or even free, to choose from.

Here are 10 active ideas for your children to enjoy this summer.

1. Get on your bike Lochore Meadows mountain bike trails, near Lochgelly, have some of the finest tracks in the country for all abilities. There's also bike hire, instruction and a bike club if you'd like to ride with others. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

2. Unleash your inner William Tell Family-run Cluny Activities, near Kirkcaldy, offer fun archery classes, with no prior experience required, for children over the age of 10. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

3. Take to the saddle Try out hourse riding at Barbarafield Riding School, near Cupar, who have classes for children from the age of five. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Buy photo

4. Take on a mountainous putting challenge The Himalayas is a world-famous putting green in St Andrews, between the Old Couse and West Sands. Take on the fearsome slopes for just £4. Photo: St Andrews Ladies’ Putting Club Buy photo