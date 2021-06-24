Charitable trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s popular kids’ activity camps are fully booked and the organisation is expecting a busy summer with its Splash-out-for-Nowt and Quid-a-Kid schemes.

The offers give juniors, aged eight to 17, the opportunity to swim for free and to play racquet sports and football for £1 during school holidays.

The family-popular schemes, delivered with support from Fife Council, are available in the trust’s facilities across the region and are designed to get more young people active.

Children having fun at a previous Splash-out-for-Nowt event.

Emma Walker, chief executive at FSLT, , said: “We are very pleased to be in a position to be able to maintain Splash-out-for-Nowt and Quid-a-Kid – initiatives which are at the heart of the organisation’s drive to engage more young people with physical activity at an early age to encourage a lifelong interest in staying active.

“Obviously, we are constrained this year by the need for social distancing which will affect the numbers of youngsters we can admit at any one time and we would ask families to contact their local centre or visit our website for full details of how the schemes will be delivered this year.

“Thanks to the high standards of health and safety protocols we have in place we are confident families will feel safe at our facilities and we are delighted that so many youngsters have booked to take part in our activity camps.”

For full details and operating hours of the special offers, visit: www.fifeleisure.org.uk or go.fife.scot or search social media for: #goFife #goBeActive #goKids.

