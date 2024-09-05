The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership rocket to record levels – around one-in-three UK households now contain at least one four-legged friend of the canine kind.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.
Living in a flat or apartment can be an issue when it comes to getting a new pup.
But there are several breeds that positively thrive in confined spaces - and are unlikely to bother the neighbours with barking.
Here are the 10 best dog breeds for those living in flats or apartments, according to the American Kennel Club.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Read more:
Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador
Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Biting Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to bite, nip and snap - including the Jack Russell Terrier
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.