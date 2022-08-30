News you can trust since 1871
Some breeds of dog can thrive in the environment of a flat or apartment - while others need more space.

Flat Dogs: Here are the 10 best and worst breeds of adorable dog for owners living in a city apartment - from the Beagle to the Bichon Frise 🐕

Here are the dog breeds that should top your list if you live in a flat – and the ones you should avoid.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:57 am

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt. One thing worth considering before making a decision is the type of property you live in, with larger more active dogs needing a house with a garden so they have plenty of space to roam.

But other dogs need far less room and will be perfectly content to live in a small flat. So, here are the 10 breeds of dog most and least suited to living in a flat.

1. Bichon Frise

Rarely growing over a foot in height and weighing in at just 15 pounds, the Bichon Frise is a dog seemingly designed for city living. While they need little space, they don't like being left alone for more than a few hours - something that needs to be taken into consideration.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Pug

The tiny pug is perfectly happy living in a flat. A couple of moderate walks a day will keep them exercised and then they'll be happy napping on the couch.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Shih Tzu

Small, quiet, calm and loving, the Shih Tzu was originally bred to live in Chinese palaces, so need relatively little time outdoors and are perfectly content living in a flat.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Bulldog

Another medium-sized pooch that doesn't need much space is the Bulldog. They are very good-natured, loving, low-maintenance and quiet.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

