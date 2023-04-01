News you can trust since 1871
Some dogs are simply born fluffy.

Fluffy Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that have the softest and cuddliest coats - including the loving Bichon 🐶

If you are looking for a new dog and a luxuriant, fluffy coat is top of your canine wish list, then there are certain breeds you really should consider first.

By David Hepburn
Published 13th Dec 2021, 16:11 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 09:42 BST

The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting that dog ownership has soared since the start of the pandemic.

Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Meanwhile, some people prize a soft, fluffy coat over all other attributes – a dog that seems to have been designed to be cuddled.

Here are the 10 fluffiest dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

The Chow Chow is particularly well known for three things - a cat-like independent personality, a lizard-like blue-black tongue, and its incredibly fluffy and snuggly double coat of fur.

1. Chow Chow

The Chow Chow is particularly well known for three things - a cat-like independent personality, a lizard-like blue-black tongue, and its incredibly fluffy and snuggly double coat of fur. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

With a coat that makes them look like a fluffy cloud on legs, the Bichon Frise demands to be hugged at all times.

2. Bichon Frise

With a coat that makes them look like a fluffy cloud on legs, the Bichon Frise demands to be hugged at all times. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Newfoundland's beautiful and thick fluffy coat kept them warm while working in freezing seas helping out fishermen. They also have webbed feet, making them great swimmers.

3. Newfoundland

The Newfoundland's beautiful and thick fluffy coat kept them warm while working in freezing seas helping out fishermen. They also have webbed feet, making them great swimmers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Keeshond is a fluffy pooch from Holland that has a plush two-layer coat of distinguished silver and black fur. They make great companion dogs and stick to their owners like glue.

4. Keeshond

The Keeshond is a fluffy pooch from Holland that has a plush two-layer coat of distinguished silver and black fur. They make great companion dogs and stick to their owners like glue. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Facebook