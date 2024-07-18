Free social buggy walks for parents get underway on Kirkcaldy Prom
It starts with an easy buggy/carrier walk along Kirkcaldy Prom from the Basin to the town’s landmark red heart and back, starting at 1:30pm on Wednesday, July 24. There is also a chance to stop off for a cuppa afterwards. Booking is required at www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/events/category/buggy-walks/
Organised by Greener Kirkcaldy, the walks are for parents and carers with young children,a nd they go at an easy pace, allowing plenty of time to chat with other parents and carers as you go. Older siblings are also welcome to join on foot or bike, scooter or buggy board.
Greener Kirkcaldy’s buggy walks are part of its ‘Communities Connected’ programme that supports people to walk, wheel and cycle locally. It is funded by Paths for All’s Smarter Choices Smarter Places programme.
Rebecca Petford, Greener Kirkcaldy’s programme manager, is currently on maternity leave and volunteered to lead the walks.
She said, "During my first maternity leave I met some great mum friends and kept myself connected and active through regular buggy walks. I'm keen to do the same now I've got baby number two. If you have a baby in a buggy, please come and join us for a gentle stroll and a blether with some other exhausted parents!"
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.