If you’re poised to get a new Frenchie pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable French Bulldog then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their lovable Lab.

Here are their top 10 French Bulldog names.

Read more

1 . Hugo The second podium place for Frenchie names goes to Hugo. It's a name of Germanic origin that means 'mind'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Rocco Rocco heads the pack when it comes to names for French Bulldogs. It's an Itialian name that means 'rest'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Luna Luna wins the bronze medal for French Bulldog names. It comes from Latin and means 'moon' - Luna was the Roman goddess of the moon. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales