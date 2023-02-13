About to get a new male puppy but can’t decide what to call it? You could go for a traditional name – but here are some ideas if you want to make people smile during park visits.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared during lockdown and post-pandemic demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

There are plenty of lovely monikers popular with dog owners, from Luna and Bella to Teddy and Buddy.

But if you really want to stand out there are plenty of more unusual funny (and often punny) dog names that have been dreamed up.

Here are 13 of our favourites.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1 . Droolius Caesar A great name for a slobbery and loving Saint Bernard, Bloodhound or Bulldog is Droolius Caesar. Beware the bites of March! Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Indiana Bones Are you a fan of Harrison Ford's daredevil archaeologist? Don't be surpised if your dog starts to 'excavate' your lawn if you choose the name Indiana Bones. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . The Notorious B.I.G. Pay tribute to hiphop legend Biggie Smalls by christening your pup The Notorious B.I.G. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Furdinand ABBA fans opting for the name Furnando will probably regularly be asking their pup whether they can hear the drums... Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales