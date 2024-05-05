Certain breeds of dog that are more likely to turn their nose up at their supper.Certain breeds of dog that are more likely to turn their nose up at their supper.
Owners of certain breeds shouldn’t be too worried if their pup occasionally turns their nose up at their dinner – they are notorious for it.
By David Hepburn
Published 4th Oct 2021, 10:27 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 12:29 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs aren’t as simple as others when it comes to food.

Breeds like the Labrador Retriever will eat pretty much anything (creating its own problems), whereas other breeds have a tendency to eat very little or even refuse food.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are the pickiest eaters.

Similar to the Maltese, the Bichon Frise enjoys variety when it comes to food - but the fact they are prone to allergies means caution should be exercised. New dog owners should remember that a pet occasionally refusing food is nothing to worry about, as long as they don't seem to suffering discomfort that is preventing them from chowing down.

1. Bichon Frise

Fussy eating Frenchies are nothing new and it can be frustrating trying to find a meal routine that works. Some recommended tactics include feeding them in a cooler room, pouring some chicken broth over their food, or feeding them by hand.

2. French Bulldog

If your Cocker Spaniel isn't eating a handy trick is to try some chopped-up chicken breast with rice. If this works, then start mixing dog feed in with the chicken to slowly wean the dog onto the food that will keep them strong and healthy.

3. Cocker Spaniel

The challenge with a Boston Terrier is finding them a suitable food that they enjoy. Once you've cracked that, you should have no problem with them eating. A little trial and error is required.

4. Boston Terrier

