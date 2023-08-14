Good Dogs For Introverts: Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for shy owners - including the loving Cavalier King Charles 🐕
A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to take into consideration is that some dog breeds get on better with owners that have particular personalities.
So if you are a classic introvert that prefers to curl up at home with a good book rather than going out partying, there are certain dogs that should top your canine wishlist.
Here are the 10 dog breeds that are great for introverts.
