Some dogs are more likely than others to pile on the pounds.placeholder image
Some dogs are more likely than others to pile on the pounds.

Greedy Dogs 2025: These are the 10 breeds of dog that always seem to be hungry - including the loving Labrador Retriever

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Aug 2021, 11:59 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 16:48 BST
Some dog breeds just love their food so need their owners to make sure they don’t pile on the pounds.

More of us than ever before have welcomed a new four-legged friend into our homes in the last few years, as there has been a record increase in demand for puppies. Around one-in-three households now contain at least one four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes which mean that they need a little extra looking after, including some dogs that are predisposed to putting on weight and becoming unhealthy.

These dogs just don’t know when they are full, so careful portion control, ensuring they aren’t able to steal food, and regular weigh-ins are key to them living long and healthy lives.

Here are the 10 greediest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more:

Dog Separation Anxiety: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left alone - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Another breed that has been bred to track down prey - both above and below ground - the Dachshound is also a professional when it comes to begging for food. They need more exercise that their size would suggest to keep them slim and healthy.

1. Dachshund

Another breed that has been bred to track down prey - both above and below ground - the Dachshound is also a professional when it comes to begging for food. They need more exercise that their size would suggest to keep them slim and healthy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bulldogs are fairly indiscriminate when it comes to food and how they get it, so getting them used to set meal times and avoiding giving them snacks is a good plan. It's particularly important to stop Bulldogs from becoming obese as they often suffer from breathing difficulties which can be made far worse if they are carrying extra weight.

2. Bulldog

Bulldogs are fairly indiscriminate when it comes to food and how they get it, so getting them used to set meal times and avoiding giving them snacks is a good plan. It's particularly important to stop Bulldogs from becoming obese as they often suffer from breathing difficulties which can be made far worse if they are carrying extra weight. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Beagle has been bred to have a great sense of smell in order to track animals for hunters. Today, this olfactory talent is mainly used to track down any scrap of food it can gobble up. Best make sure your bins are well-secured if you have a Beagle.

3. Beagle

The Beagle has been bred to have a great sense of smell in order to track animals for hunters. Today, this olfactory talent is mainly used to track down any scrap of food it can gobble up. Best make sure your bins are well-secured if you have a Beagle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
KIng of the moochers, the Basset Hound will stare mournfully at you until you share your lunch. It's particularly important not to overfeed them though, as weight gain can cause serious joint and back issues. Make sure they have a good range of chewy toys to keep them busy and their minds off food.

4. Basset Hound

KIng of the moochers, the Basset Hound will stare mournfully at you until you share your lunch. It's particularly important not to overfeed them though, as weight gain can cause serious joint and back issues. Make sure they have a good range of chewy toys to keep them busy and their minds off food. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice