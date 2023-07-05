News you can trust since 1871
"Please may I have some of your lunch?"

Greedy Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to beg for food at the table - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

Some puppies find it hard to come to terms with the idea that they aren’t entitled to a percentage of every meal you eat.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Aug 2021, 15:47 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST

The last three years has seen a massive increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Some dogs are always hungry and are experts at making their humans feel guilty when they are tucking into a meal – whining, looking mournful and pawing at their owner until they give in and drop a scrap into their awaiting mouth.

It can be particularly annoying for guests, who may take a dim view of a hungry dog intently watching every bite they take.

Training a dog to go to lie down in a particular spot during meal times and never feeding your pooch at the table, are two tactics to tackle this behaviour, particularly if you have opted for one of the breeds that have a propensity to mooch.

Here are the 10 dogs most likely to beg at the table, according to the American Kennel Club.

A steely, unwavering stare is the tactic used by the always-hungry Pembroke Welsh Corgi to try and liberate your food from your fork.

The Pug's eyes are perfectly-designed for begging - doubling in size the moment they think they might be able to get a scrap.

They may be small in stature, but the Dachshund tends to compensate for this by mooching on its hind feet, front paws on your knees and big eyes set to 'beg'.

Rottweilers are a task-oriented breed of dog, and will approach begging with the same professional manner it would any job. They also have a tendency to drool, so if you feed them once, expect damp patches on the floor every time you sit down to eat.

