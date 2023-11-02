About to pick up a new Greyhound puppy but can’t decide what to call it? Here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.Here are their top 10 Greyhound names.

Read more

1 . Murphy The top dog when it comes to Greyhound names is Murphy. It's a Gaelic name meaning 'sea-warrior'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tommy Runner-up when it comes to Greyhound owner's favourite names goes to Tommy. It's a diminutive form of the English name Thomas and means 'a twin'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Poppy The final podium place in the race for the most popular Greyhound name goes to Poppy. Taken from the flower of the same name, it simply means 'red'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales