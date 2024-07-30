Some dogs are born to protect.Some dogs are born to protect.
Guard Dogs 2024: Here are the 10 alert breeds of adorable dog you can trust to protect your home - including the Rottweiler 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 20th Jul 2021, 13:57 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 10:45 BST
As demand for puppies continues to soar, here are the breeds that are perfect for those looking for a courageous guard dog to protect their home and their loved ones.

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership rocket to record levels of late – with around one-in-three UK homes now containing a four-legged friend (or two).

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Some are looking for a dog that will make them feel safer in their own home – and, with many guard dogs also affectionate and loyal, they can make great all-round family pets.

Here are the 10 best dog breeds for to protect your property and family, according to the American Kennel Club.

A hugely popular breed in the UK, the Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred to fight and make brave, compact muscular and tenacious guard dogs. They are also incredibly loyal and loving.

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

A hugely popular breed in the UK, the Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred to fight and make brave, compact muscular and tenacious guard dogs. They are also incredibly loyal and loving.Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Also known as the Bas Rouge, on account of its red 'stockings', the Beauceron is a dog that was originally used to herd animals in Central France. It's now known as one of the world's finest guard dogs, with a particularly acute sense of hearing.

2. Beauceron

Also known as the Bas Rouge, on account of its red 'stockings', the Beauceron is a dog that was originally used to herd animals in Central France. It's now known as one of the world's finest guard dogs, with a particularly acute sense of hearing.Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Despite the name, the Australian Shepherd is a breed that was actually developed in the USA. The name comes from the Spanish area of Asturias, where its origins have been traced. Traditionally used as a herding dog, it is a breed that is as brave as it is beautiful - and are also great with young children.

3. Australian Shepherd

Despite the name, the Australian Shepherd is a breed that was actually developed in the USA. The name comes from the Spanish area of Asturias, where its origins have been traced. Traditionally used as a herding dog, it is a breed that is as brave as it is beautiful - and are also great with young children.Photo: Canva/Getty Images

There's a reason that German Shepherds are popular with the police and army - they are alert, fast, strong, and make great guard dogs. The popular breed - they are a regular in the annual top 10 favourite UK dogs list - are also affectionate and great with kids.

4. German Shepherd

There's a reason that German Shepherds are popular with the police and army - they are alert, fast, strong, and make great guard dogs. The popular breed - they are a regular in the annual top 10 favourite UK dogs list - are also affectionate and great with kids.Photo: Canva/Getty Images

