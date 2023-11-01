Moulting Dogs: These are the 10 adorable breeds of non-hypoallergenic dog that shed most hair - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕
If you want a puppy but don’t fancy continually having to hoover up piles of dog hair then these are the breeds to avoid.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Some dogs tend to shed hair constantly, proving problematic for those with allergies and leaving carpets and clothes coated with discarded fur.
If you want to avoid this then there are certain breeds your should score off your list.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that shed most hair, according to the American Kennel Club.
