The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to bear in mind when looking for a new dog is that certain breeds are more challenging to train than others. This doesn’t mean that they don’t make great pets – just that you’ll have to work extra hard to get them to listen to, understand and obey commands.
It may be worth investing in obedience classes to get them to understand the basics of sitting, staying and walking to heel. Here are 10 of the breeds that are most difficult to train, according to the American Kennel Club.
Read more:
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Labrador Retriever Names: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies
Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.