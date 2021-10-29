These are 10 of the most child-friendly breeds of dogs.

These breeds of dog are known to get on particularly well with youngsters, making them the family-friendly choice.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy over lockdown then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared to around 250,000.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.

Here, according to the American Kennel Club, are the dog breeds most suitable for children.

1. Labrador Retriever

Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature.

2. Bulldog

They may sometimes look a little grumpy due to their distinctive wrinkles, but the adaptable Bulldog's calm and relaxed nature makes it a perfect choice for families with young children.

3. Golden Retriever

Another gundog famed for it's placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch.

4. Beagle

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

