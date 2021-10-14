A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

But if you are looking for a dog to benefit your mental health you should consider one of the breeds that are proven to make good emotional supprt animals.

These are gentle, laid-back and sociable pets that provide their owners with therapeutic benefits, including anxiety relief and making them feel more comfortable in certain social settings.

They’re also thought to sense when you are not at your best, lavishing you with extra affection to help you feel better.

Here are the 10 most empathic breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more

1. Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is arguably the most empathic breed of dog, with an innate skill to know how their owners are feeling. They are gentle, friendly and eager to please. Anybody who has ever owned a Lab will know that they can make any situation seem slightly better. Their Golden Retriever cousins also make wonderful therapy dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Yorkshire Terrier For a smaller emotional supprt animal it's hard to beat the Yorkshire Terrier. Yorkies are very affectionate and are easy to travel with, making them great mobile anxiety easers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Cavalier King Charles spaniel The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is nicknamed 'the comforter spaniel' due to the breed's habit of curling up on their owner's lap for hours. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Chihuahua Another small dog able to provide support in most social settings, the Chihuahua needs little in the way of exercise so is perfect for people who are less mobile. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales