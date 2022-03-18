The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Border Terrrier – they were one of the UK’s 12 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. What's in a name? The Border Terrier is named after the area where is was first developed in the early 18th century - in the Cheviot Hills on the border between England and Scotland.

2. A fearsome reputation While Border Terriers are now mainly beloved family pets, they were originally bred to flush out and kill foxes, as well as hunting vermin, badgers and even otters.

3. Two coats for the price of one The Border Terrier has two coats - a short, soft undercoat, and a wiry, weather-resistant outer coat.

4. A change of name The breed has only been known as the Border Terrier since the late 1800s - before then it was referred to as the Coquetdale Terrier or Redesdale Terrier.