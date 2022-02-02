The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Labrador Retriever – they were the UK’s most popular pet in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. A noble ancestry The Labrador Retriever's ancestors were the now-extinct St John's Water Dog. These were a common breed in the Newfoundland area of Canada, where they were used by fishermen to retrieve ropes, nets, and even fish, from the cold waters of the North Atlantic. It's a skill that is still innate in modern Labs, who can happily spend hours collecting sticks thrown into the sea.

2. A record breaker The average Labrador Retriever lives for 10-12 years, but some dogs have lived much longer. The oldest Lab on record was called Adjutant, who died in the UK on August 14, 1936, at the age of 27 years and 98 days. Only four dogs have ever lived longer.

3. The first Labrador The first Labrador Retriever was born in the UK at some point in the 1830s when St John's Water Dogs arrived in Britain on trading ships sailing between Canada and the port of Poole. Several members of the nobility, including the Earl of Malmesbury, the Duke of Buccleuch, and the Earl of Home bred them with hunting dogs to create the new breed.

4. Designed to swim It's no wonder that Labrador Retrievers are such great swimmers - they have webbed feet perfect for powering them through the water. They are also handy in cold climates as they act as snowshoes, stopping the dog's feet from sinking into the snow.