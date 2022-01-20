The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Dachshund – they were the UK’s fifth most popular pet in 2020 (only bested by the Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog, English Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Queen Victoria was a big fan of Dachshunds, dramatically increasing their popularity in Britain. She has been quoted as saying: "Nothing will turn a man's home into a castle more quickly and effectively than a Dachshund."

There's a very good reason for the Dachshund's unusual shape. They were bred to find badgers and other burrow-dwelling animals - and are perfectly suited to scurrying down burrows to flush them out for hunters.

The dachshund was created by German breeders using elements of German, French, and English hounds and terriers.

There are countless varieties of Dachshund - with 15 different colours, six marking types, three coat types, and three sizes. The most common type in the UK is the red standard smooth coat Dachshund.