Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over lockdown.
There are a head-spinning 221 different breeds of pedigree pooches to choose from – from huge hounds to tiny lapdogs – and, just to confuse matters more, there are numerous crossbreeds to consider.
These ‘designer dogs’ aim to combine positive attributes from two different breeds, and the undisputed champion when it comes to crossing canines is the Poodle.
Combining intelligence, an easy-going nature and, crucially, a hypoallergenic coat, the Poodle has been used to create some of today’s most in-demand dogs.
Love Labradors but can’t cope with the shedding hair? No problem – get a Labradoodle.
These are 10 of the most popular Poodle crossbreeds.
