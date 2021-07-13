These are some of your great summer snaps.
Here are 13 pictures of Fife people enjoying summer fun in the sun

We’re now well into the third week of the summer holidays and you all certainly seem to be making the most of the warm weather.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:25 pm

While many of us are skipping foreign holidays this year due to covid restrictions, we can still enjoy the relative freedoms we now have at home.

We asked you for the favourite picture of your summer so far on our Facebook page and you inundated us with happy images.

Here are 13 of our favourites.

1. Island adventure

Nichola Knight took her family on the Maid of the Forth ferry to Inchcolm Island - it was a "fantastic trip".

2. A grand day out

Kirsty Woodhouse and her sister took their 90-year-old granny out for an ice cream and a drive along the coast.

3. Feathered friend

Angela Pearson took this amazing picture of a puffin during a trip over to the Isle of May from Anstruther on the May Princess.

4. Life's a beach

Hutton Lisa shared this picture of her son enjoying the beach at Lyme Regis.

