One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds have a long list of health conditions they are prone to suffering, often necessitating trips to the vet, while others are likely to need little more than their regular jabs and check-ups.

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

So, here are the 10 healthiest and most sickly breeds of dog.

1. Australian Cattle Dog They may not be hugely common in the UK but the Australian Cattle Dog can perhaps lay claim to the title of the healthiest dog breed. The Guiness Book of Records includes it as the world's oldest dog - an Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey reached the amazing age of 29. While longevity and health don't always go hand-in-hand, the breed are known to stay fairly fit.

2. Beagle Developed primarily for hunting, the Beagle is now a popular pet with a keen sense of smell. The breed tends to stay healthy, with eye and hip problems only developing in later life.

3. Chihuahua The world's smallest dog breed is also one of the healthiest. The tiny Chihuahua has very few ailments particular to the breed, although older dogs may develop eye and cardiac issues - much like humans.

4. Greyhound Fast, lazy and healthy are the three dominant traits of Greyhounds. The general rule is the larger the greyhound, the more likely they are to develop muskoskeletal conditions, but in general they stay in tip-top condition.