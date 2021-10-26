If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy over lockdown then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared to around 250,000.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others – from walking to heel to toilet training.

So, if you don’t want the extra expense of dog training lessons, or are a first-time dog owner who is nervous about the process, there are several dogs worth putting up at the top of your wish list.

These are the ten dogs that are easiest to train, according to the Kennel Club of America.

1. Border Collie There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Poodle They may sometimes look high-maintenance, but Poodles are very eager to please and keen to learn. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. German Shepherd A favourite of the police and army, the German Shepherd is one of the hardest working dogs out there and picks up new things quickly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Golden Retriever Adorable and brainy - the Golden Retriever is the complete package and easy to train. Photo: Canva/Getty Images