Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.

There seems to be now letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you want a pup that is equally at home in the water as on land, then there are certain dogs that should top your wish list

Here are 10 of the breeds that are born to swim, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more:

1. Otterhound An incredibly rare breed, the Otterhound was, as its name suggests, used to hunt otters in Britain until the practice was outlawed in 1978. An exceptionally strong swimmer, they even have webbed feet for extra speed in the water. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Labrador Retriever THe UK's most popular dog breed, the Labrador Retriever was bred to collect shot wildfowl that often landed in the water, so being a good swimmer was crucial. Today Labs are happy to fetch sticks and balls from water for hours on end. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Portuguese Water Dog Another breed that has webbed feet perfect for swimming, the Portuguese Water Dog was used by fishermen to herd fish into nets and collect lost equipment from the sea. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Chesapeake Bay Retriever Chesapeake Bay Retriever, often known as 'Chessies', have an oily double-coat that retains heat and is water-resistant - perfect for long swims in cold water. They can happily spend hours in the sea, a lake or a river. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales