Scotland is a nation of dog lovers and that’s even more the case since lockdown – when dog ownership in the UK soared by around eight per cent according to the Kennel Club.

We all want to do the best by our pet, which includes giving them the occasional treat when they’ve been particularly good.

But not all human food is suitable for our canine pals, and some of it can actually be dangerous.

However, with so much information out there on what is and isn’t harmful to dogs, it can seem overwhelming, especially for first-time pet owners.

Here are the 10 foods you should keep well out of reach of your pet, according to the experts at pet supply company Lords & Labrador.

1. Chocolate Chocolate, the most well-known poisonous food for dogs, contains a stimulant called theobromine — a bit like caffeine — that’s poisonous to dogs. Theobromine mainly affects the guts, heart, central nervous system, and kidneys and signs of theobromine poisoning will occur between four and 24 hours after a dog has eaten chocolate. This can result in vomiting, diarrhoea, restlessness, hyperactivity, and seizures. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Onions, garlic and chives The onion family, whether dry, raw, or cooked, is particularly toxic to dogs and can cause gastrointestinal irritation and red blood cell damage. Eating these vegetables and herbs can cause stomach and gut irritation and potentially lead to red blood cell damage and anaemia. These ingredients are particularly popular in takeaway food therefore it is good practise to never feed your dog human food you haven’t prepared yourself. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Alcohol Alcohol has a huge impact on dogs even in small doses. The drink not only causes intoxication as it does in humans, but it can lead to sickness, diarrhoea and even central nervous system damage. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Grapes and raisins The active ingredient which causes the toxin is unknown however, both grapes and raisins may cause severe liver damage and kidney failure Dogs that already have underlying health problems are at greatest risk and just one raisin can be severely toxic. Experts agree that there is no “safe” dose of grapes and raisins. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales