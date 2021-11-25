The number of dogs bought in lockdown has shot up as people look for new companions.

Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some pooches certainly need more care than others – from dogs that require regular professional grooming, to dogs that need constant stimulation to be happy.

If you don’t want a dog that is going to take up a huge amount of your time then there are certain breeds your should consider scoring off your list.

Here are the 10 highest-maintenance breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Puli The Puli is a Hungarian herding dog that has a thick corded coat that requires long periods of grooming to prevent its fur from becoming matted. If you are willing to put the time and effort in though, they make wonderful family pets. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Komodore Another high-maintenance Hungarian, the Komondor has a coat that looks like dreadlocks, which need to be regularly separated and cleaned. They are a deeply loyal and protective breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Portuguese Water Dog Dogs that have hair, rather than fur, are always trickier to keep in good condition, and the active and intelligent Portuguese Water Dog is a case in point. Regular brushing, bathing, and trimming is a must for this breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Afghan Hound The supermodel of the canine world, the Afghan Hound has an amazing, flowing coat of hair. It doesn't stay that way for long without attention though, with regular brushing and bathing required to maintain their luscious locks. Photo: Canva/Getty Images