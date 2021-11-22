If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared by around eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.

Here are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever It'll come as no surprise to anybody who has owned a Labrador Retriever - the UK's most popular dog in 2020 - that they feature prominently in this list. They are famously gentle, loyal and very affectionate. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Pug There's nothing that a pug likes more than being snuggled up on its owner's lap, spending hours happily being patted. They'll also follow you around like a shadow - leading to their nickname of the 'velcro dog'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Golden Retriever Just like their Labrador cousins, the Golden Retriever lives to love humans - forming particularly strong and affectionate bonds with children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Newfoundland The original gentle giants, the Newfoundland needs plenty of exercise but at the end of a long walk they like nothing better that curling up - or around - their owner like enormous teddy bears. They are also incredibly gentle and loving with youngsters. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales