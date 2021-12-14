The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting that dog ownership has risen by nearly eight per cent since the start of the pandemic.

Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

But with winter temperatures continuing to take hold in Scotland, you might simply want a dog who will happily keep you warm in the evenings – a furry hot water bottle to curl up on your lap or next to you on the couch.

Here are the 10 cosiest dog breeds.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group hereRead more:

1. Newfoundland Newfoundlands are as affectionate as they are huge. With a huge fluffy coat and habit of curling up for long naps, this is a dog that makes for a great couch buddy - just make sure your furniture is strong enough to support them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Samoyed Dogs don't come much fluffier than the Samoyed. Add in their loyal, loving nature and you have a pup that is like a snuggly canine electric blanket. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Shih Tzu The Shih Tzu was actually bred to keep their human owners warm - members of the Chinese royal court would place them on their feet to keep the cold away. To this day these cute pups are happy to do the same for non-regal owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Labrador Retriever Any Lab owner will be well aware of how snuggly and loving the breed is. Take them for a walk, feed them their dinner, and they'll contentedly cuddle up to you for the rest of the night - happily dreaming about chasing rabbits. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales