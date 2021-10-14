These are 10 of the most popular crossbreed dogs.

Here are the 10 most lovable and cuddly crossbreed dogs - no pedigree, no problem

With dog ownership soaring over lockdown, here are the crossbreed puppies that are proving most popular.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:02 am

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown last year, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to nearly 250,000.

Many of the most sought-after dogs are pedigree, but crossbreeds have become increasingly popular in recent years, with several of the so-called ‘designer dogs’ commanding high puppy prices.

With wonderful portmanteux names, great personalities, and often boasting coats that shed very little hair, they can make the perfect family pets.

Here are 10 of the most popular and adorable crossbreed dogs.

1. Labradoodle

A cross of the UK's favourite dog, the Labrador Retriever, and the Poodle - the Labradoodle combines the former's wonderful personality with the latter's soft, hypoallergenic coat.

2. Cockapoo

The Cockapoo is another crossbreed that has the Poodle's beautiful low-shedding coat, this time mixed with a playful Cocker Spaniel.

3. Sprocker Spaniel

The Sprocker Spaniel is a mix of two spaniel breeds - the Cocker and the Springer. While they are not technically crossbreeds, because both parents are from the same family, neither are they considered pedigree as they cannot be registered with the Kennel Club. They make for loyal, intelligent and easy to train family pets.

4. Goldendoodle

Goldendoodle owners get the best of both worlds, with the lovable and playful nature of a Golden Retriever and the intelligence and hypoallergenic coat of a Poodle.

