Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.
There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.
If you are looking for an intelligent and courageous dog that will naturally form a close bond with you, then it’s worth considering a breed from the Pastoral Group.
They are dogs that have been bred to herd or guard livestock so they also respond very well to training and are eager to please.
These are the 10 most popular breeds of pastoral dog in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations in 2020.
