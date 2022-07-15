Certain breeds of dog can expect to live to a ripe old age, while others sadly have shorter average lifespans.

How Long Do Dogs Live? These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that live the shortest and longest average lives 🐶

With puppy ownership continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the dog breeds that are least likely to live long lives, and those that – sadly – won’t be around for quite as many years.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 15th July 2022, 10:01 am

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just 10-13 years – but there's a fairly substantial gap between the breeds that live the longest and shortest lives.

Smaller dogs, like the Chihuahua, tend to live until relatively old age, while larger dogs can expect a lifespan of half as long.

Here are the 10 breeds that have the shortest and longest average lifespans.

1. Chihuahua

First we're looking at the dog breeds that live the longest. Perhaps surprisingly, small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs - a point proven by the Chihuahua. The tiny breed lives for an average of an impressive 15-20 years.

2. Jack Russell Terrier

Another small dog with a long life, the Jack Russell can also live for up to 20 years, although tend to average a lifespan closer to 16 years.

3. Australian Cattle Dog

An Australian Cattle Dog called Bluey holds the record for the longest-lived dog - reaching an incredible 29 years of age. The breed normally lives for around 15 years.

4. Poodle

While Standard Poodles and Miniature Poodles both live relatively long lives, the Toy Poodle outdoes them both with a lifespan of up to 18 years.

