The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club have seen dog ownership rise to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth bearing in mind is that certain breeds cost more to buy than others – with some breeds reaching prices of several thousand pounds – while others won’t make such a heavy dent on your wallet.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are most, and least, expensive to buy.

English Bulldog Starting with the most expensive puppies to buy and perhaps the most noble of all breeds. The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995.

Cavapoo The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949.

Dachshund The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537.

Cockapoo The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471.