The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

Poodle Poodles - Standard, Miniature, or Toy - have every attribute needed to make a great companion dog. They are hugely intelligent and loving, easy to train, only need walked once a day, and only need groomed once a month.

Maltese One of the smallest breeds, Maltese may be tiny but they are also one of the most empathetic pets and are often used as therapy dogs. They need very little outdoor exercise and even giving them their daily brush can be fairly therapeutic and relaxing.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The diminutive Cavalier King Charles Spaniel requires a little more grooming than other breeds of small dog, but they are quiet, intelligent, easy to train, and never happier than when they are snuggled up in your lap.

Pembroke Welsh Corgis The Queen's favouriter dog, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is perfect for active seniors as they need several short walks a day. Otherwise they are simple to groom, are desperate to please and are very protective of their owners.