DogsDogs
Dogs

Intelligent Dogs: Here are officially the 24 cleverest breeds of adorable dog - including the Border Collie 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 21st Jul 2021, 11:45 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 11:42 BST

As demand for pups continues to soar, here are the breeds that have both brains and beauty.

If you have welcomed a new four-legged friend into your home recently then you’re not alone – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels in recent years and around one-in-three UK households now include at least one pooch.

With 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, you should consider what matches well with your way of life.

For example, those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Dog Bed Buddies: Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog to share a bed with - including the loving Poodle

If you are looking for a dog that’s as smart as it is adorable though, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you. Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a landmark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs by looking at instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

So these are – officially – the top 10 brightest breeds of pooch.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The Shetland Sheepdog is an extremely intelligent, quick and obedient breed of dog (Photo: Shutterstock)

1. Shetland Sheepdog

The Shetland Sheepdog is an extremely intelligent, quick and obedient breed of dog (Photo: Shutterstock)Photo: Shutterstock

Photo Sales
The Rottweiler has great strength, but is a gentle playmate and protector within the family circle, and is a very smart pooch (Photo: Shutterstock)

2. Rottweiler

The Rottweiler has great strength, but is a gentle playmate and protector within the family circle, and is a very smart pooch (Photo: Shutterstock)Photo: Shutterstock

Photo Sales
The Belgian Tervuren is elegant, agile and extremely affectionate with loved ones (Photo: Shutterstock)

3. Belgian Tervuren

The Belgian Tervuren is elegant, agile and extremely affectionate with loved ones (Photo: Shutterstock)Photo: Shutterstock

Photo Sales
This breed of dog is sweet, loving, intelligent, and willing to please (Photo: Shutterstock)

4. Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka

This breed of dog is sweet, loving, intelligent, and willing to please (Photo: Shutterstock)Photo: Shutterstock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Dog ownersDogsPuppies

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.