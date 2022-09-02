If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged over the last three years, with a record rise in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with certain pets perfect for those looking for a puppy with a sunny disposition.

Here are 10 of the happiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK and is also the happiest. They are genetically predisposed to be cheery, with food, walks and pats all greeted with blissful joy.

2. Golden Retriever They may not be as happy as their close cousins the Labrador Retriever - by the Golden Retriever aren't far off. They love life and will love you - just as long as you, crucially, keep them fed.

3. Bichion Frise Historically the Bichon Frise was accustomed to being pampered by French royalty, so it perhaps makes sense that they are well-known for their cheery disposition. With a broad smile and adorable fluffy coat, they tend to make their human families happy too.

4. Border Collie The Border Collie is a naturally very happy breed, but they are in their ultimate doggy heaven when out-and-about exercising. You'll not see a dog more in its element than a delighted Border Collie racing across fields.