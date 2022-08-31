4. Check the heat of the pavement with your fingers

Many of us know how hot the sand on a beach can feel when you’re walking barefoot on a hot day – but for dogs in summer, this can be all too common when walking on the pavement every day. The ground can be hotter than the air around us as it absorbs heat fast, risking the chances of your pooch burning their paws. Simply check the pavement with your hand for a few seconds before they set foot on it – if it’s too hot for you to touch for seven seconds, don’t let them suffer.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images