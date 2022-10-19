News you can trust since 1871
Labrador Retrievers come in a range of colours but they all tend to be equally cute.

Lab Facts 2022: Here are 10 of the most interesting facts about the world's most popular dog - the loving Labrador 🐶

They’re the UK’s most popular breed of dog, but how much do you know about the loyal Lab?

By David Hepburn
4 minutes ago

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Labrador Retriever – they were the UK’s most popular pet in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. A record breaker

The average Labrador Retriever lives for 10-12 years, but some dogs have lived much longer. The oldest Lab on record was called Adjutant, who died in the UK on August 14, 1936, at the age of 27 years and 98 days. Only four dogs have ever lived longer.

2. A noble ancestry

The Labrador Retriever's ancestors were the now-extinct St John's Water Dog. These were a common breed in the Newfoundland area of Canada, where they were used by fishermen to retrieve ropes, nets, and even fish, from the cold waters of the North Atlantic. It's a skill that is still innate in modern Labs, who can happily spend hours collecting sticks thrown into the sea.

3. The first Labrador

The first Labrador Retriever was born in the UK at some point in the 1830s when St John's Water Dogs arrived in Britain on trading ships sailing between Canada and the port of Poole. Several members of the nobility, including the Earl of Malmesbury, the Duke of Buccleuch, and the Earl of Home bred them with hunting dogs to create the new breed.

4. A real lifesaver

Labradors have such a sensitive sense of smell they can detect when a person's blood sugar levels are crashing so can give early warning of a diabetic episode. The first dog to do so was called Armstrong, and he was trained to smell the chemical changes that happen when hypoglycemia occurs in 2003.

