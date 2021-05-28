We have received some fantastic entries of videos of some of the cutest and funniest pets in the area.

The best of these have now been put into our shortlist and public voting is now open.

The pet which receives the most votes before the voting closes at 11pm on Sunday May 30 will be crowned Fife Free Press Top Pet champion 2021.

This is your last chance to vote for your Top Pet.

Not only that but their lucky owner will scoop a £50 Pets at Home voucher.

Watch the attached video to see all the shortlisted pets in all their glory.

You can then vote for your favourite via this form. Voting is limited to one vote per person.

Our Top Pet winner will be announced during the week commencing May 31.