Vets know to look out for particular health conditions when it comes to particular breeds of dog.

Least Healthy Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that suffer from the most health issues - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

These pups can all make wonderful family pets, but they have medical issues specific to the breed that owners need to be aware of.

By David Hepburn
Published 25th Aug 2021, 15:04 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thought that goes into choosen your pawfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to bear in mind when looking for a new dog is that certain breeds are predisposed to certain health conditions which, in some cases, may shorten their life.

This doesn’t mean that they don’t make great pets – in fact some are amongst the most popular and loved dog breeds in the UK – but it’s important to know that there are potential issues so you know what symptoms to look out for so you can make sure your pooch gets the best possible early treatment.

Here are 10 of the breeds that suffer from the worst health problems, according to the Kennel Club.

Obtaining a German Shepherd from a good breeder should hopefully minimise the risk of getting a dog with hip dysplasia - a painful condition that affects puppies that can be prevented through careful screeninig. German Shepherds are also more likely to develop cataracts, cardiomyopathy, and skin allergies than most other breeds.

1. German Shepherd

Obtaining a German Shepherd from a good breeder should hopefully minimise the risk of getting a dog with hip dysplasia - a painful condition that affects puppies that can be prevented through careful screeninig. German Shepherds are also more likely to develop cataracts, cardiomyopathy, and skin allergies than most other breeds. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Basset Hounds are utterly adorable but are prone to a range of joint issues, digestive issues including bloating and the serious blood clotting condition Von Willebrand. Taking out health insurance on this breed is essential and regular vet visits for checkups recommended.

2. Bassett Hound

Basset Hounds are utterly adorable but are prone to a range of joint issues, digestive issues including bloating and the serious blood clotting condition Von Willebrand. Taking out health insurance on this breed is essential and regular vet visits for checkups recommended. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Owners of friendly and loyal Cocker Spaniels should be aware that their pet is susceptible to a range of health issues, including a variety of orthopaedic issues, epilepsy, heart disease and liver disease.

3. Cocker Spaniel

Owners of friendly and loyal Cocker Spaniels should be aware that their pet is susceptible to a range of health issues, including a variety of orthopaedic issues, epilepsy, heart disease and liver disease. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

English Bulldogs struggle with the same flat-face issues as the smaller Pug (and their close cousins the French Bulldog). They also can become obese quite easily, can suffer from allergies and commonly get skin infections in their skin folds.

4. Bulldog

English Bulldogs struggle with the same flat-face issues as the smaller Pug (and their close cousins the French Bulldog). They also can become obese quite easily, can suffer from allergies and commonly get skin infections in their skin folds. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

